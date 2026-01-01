Denis Villeneuve loves the "traditions" of the James Bond franchise.

The 59-year-old director is set to helm the new Bond movie, and Denis has revealed that he doesn't have any intention of dramatically changing the franchise.

Speaking to Time magazine, Denis explained: "I love traditions.

"I love the unapologetic way the character behaves, the panache. I’m not here to change the DNA of James Bond. I’m here to embrace it, to bring it to the world of today. I’m a hardcore James Bond fan, and I want other fans to have fun watching my film.

"Of course, it will be tainted by my sensibility. But I wake up every morning with a stupid smile because it’s a world of pure cinematic pleasure."

Despite this, Denis is wary of sharing too much about the upcoming Bond movie.

The director - whose films have grossed more than $1.8 billion worldwide - explained: "I don’t want to talk too much about Bond because it’s still in the oven cooking. This stage of the process is my favourite part because everything is possible."

Robert Pattinson was unveiled as the new Bond earlier this month, with the actor describing it as the "honour of a lifetime".

The 40-year-old Hollywood star - who also plays Batman in the DC movies - said: "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime.

"I'm deeply grateful to Denis Villeneuve, Amy Pascal, David Heyman, Tanya Lapointe, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."

Denis is also thrilled to be working with Robert on the next Bond movie.

The director - who previously helmed Blade Runner 2049 and Dune and Dune: Part Two - said: "Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007.

"I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond."

Denis believes Robert is the perfect actor for the role of Bond.

The acclaimed filmmaker explained: "He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin."