Sebastian Stan considered Thunderbolts to be a "success" - despite its box office performance.

The 44-year-old actor starred in Thunderbolts, the 2025 Marvel movie, alongside Florence Pugh, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Sebastian has insisted that the film was a success, even though it underwhelmed at the box office.

Sebastian - who played Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier in Thunderbolts - said on Next Big Picture: "I think it’s just when you’ve had a studio and you’ve had Marvel and it’s been so many years where they’ve just been knocking it out of the park, $350 million global, something like that, it just suddenly doesn’t seem that much. But it’s insane how much money that is.

"For us, it felt like a success. I know a lot of care went into that and it had more nuance to it in terms of some of the recent ones, from my point of view at least, dealing with real issues like mental health and depression and so on."

Sebastian previously claimed that it's become easy to "pick on" Marvel movies.

The actor believes Marvel has become an easy target for fans and critics in recent years.

Sebastian told Variety: "It’s become really convenient to pick on [Marvel films]. And that’s fine. Everyone’s got an opinion. But they’re a big part of what contributes to this business and allows us to have smaller movies as well.

"This is an artery travelling through the system of this entire machinery that’s Hollywood. It feeds in so many more ways than people acknowledged."

The actor admitted that he can sometimes become defensive of Marvel movies, because he invests so much time and energy into the projects.

He said: "Sometimes I get protective of it because the intention is really f****** good. It’s just f****** hard to make a good movie over and over again."

Sebastian suggested that the criticism has led him to pursue new challenges, too.

The actor shared: "In the last couple of years, I’ve gotten much more aggressive about pursuing things that I want, and I’m constantly looking for different ways of challenging myself."

Sebastian also insists he isn't worried about the public's perception of him.

Sebastian - who has previously appeared in Captain America: Brave New World and Black Panther - said: "I could sit with you today and tell you passionately what my truth is, but it doesn’t matter. Because people are more interested in a version of you that they want to see, rather than who you are."