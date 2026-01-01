Monica Bellucci says nudity is “like a costume that brings a role to life”.

The 62-year-old actress played a young woman whose beauty triggered violence in a small Sicilian town during World War II in Giuseppe Tornatore’s 2000 drama Malena and Monica has no regrets about stripping off for the role.

Speaking to Variety at the Marrakech Film Festival, she said: “I came from fashion, so I had a freedom with my body that came from the work I had done before. Even today, I think nudity can serve to bring a character to life. When I see films like Anora or Poor Things, these are films where the actresses’ bodies are very important in bringing the characters to life.

“When you play a role, if nudity is part of that role, it’s simply a working tool. It’s not a way of exposing yourself. In fact, it’s like a costume that brings a role to life.”

Monica also spoke about playing the oldest Bond girl ever in Sam Mendes’ 2015 James Bond film Spectre opposite Daniel Craig.

She said: “[Mendes really] wanted to show a mature woman, and I thought it was a beautiful idea. He told me, ‘Listen, I have a strong and unusual role that’s going to be surprising, a little revolutionary. I was 50, and I had never seen a 50-year-old Bond woman. So I think I’m the oldest James Bond woman, lady or girl that we’ve ever seen.”

And, Monica has no regrets from her wide-ranging career, despite the controversy she faced after portraying Mary Magdalene in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ.

She said: “I had another action film at the same time, and I chose The Passion of the Christ because I wanted to work with Mel Gibson. I’d seen films of his that I liked, and it was an experience I wanted to have.

“I think every time a film sparks a discussion, it means it was important to make it. Because discussing and exchanging ideas - that’s the power of cinema.

“[I approached the role Mary Magdalene as] a simple, human woman who experiences something greater than herself, something she can’t really explain. There is a form of spirituality in everyone.”

She praised Gibson for being “really incredible with actors on set” and revealed she had talked to him about the two-part follow up.

She said: Yes, we spoke. I think he’s a great director.”