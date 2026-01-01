David Fincher has admitted The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth could be his "last movie".

The 64-year-old filmmaker noted his "priorities have changed" after more than 40 years working in the industry and he doesn't want to be putting in very long days during a shoot, and admitted he isn't as "patient" as he used to be.

Speaking on The Ringer's Big Picture podcast, he said: “I worry about my priorities changing. I mean, my priorities have already changed.

“In all seriousness, I could see this being my last movie. Not because I hated it or not because people didn’t get it, but you know, I’m 64. And I’ve been directing since I was 20. So, when I was 20 years old and could speak with real authority and technological insight to most of my department heads. That was a freakish thing.

“I don’t have as much patience as I once had, and my priorities have expanded, if not changed. I feel like, a hundred years into making cinema, there has to be a reckoning, and people have to begin to understand that … the greatest disservice that’s ever been done to cinema is the idea of trying to industrialise the process. Storytelling is an intimate thing.

“Anything that we’re doing that’s not photographing the actors is time not very well spent… I don’t want to work more than 10 hours.

“I mean, we work 12-hour days on this, you know? … It’s eight o’clock at night. I need to be in bed.”

David also admitted to using AI during post-production on The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth - in which Brad Pitt reprises his role as Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood stuntman Cliff Booth - but stressed it was used to enhance the work already done by "real human beings". He said around 5% of the film involved conventional "automated dialogue replacement", while AI was used to clean up dialogue and, where necessary, match audio from one take with the visual performance from another.

The Fight Club director argued the controversial use of such technology was "freeing".

He said: “We could use AI to re-lip that thing. So it was freeing, it was the freeing up of…think of this entirely plastically. We’re not chiseling this out of marble. We’re working with plasticine. You know what I mean?

"Just giving ourselves that freedom to go, ‘what is the best thing on the eye, and then what is the best thing on the ear’ and f****** do not worry about how we’re going to get there, because we will figure out a way.

"And we did, in most cases. I think there’s a couple of shots [that] didn’t quite work, but they’re getting there. By the time it’s on service.”