Scarlett Johansson believes parenthood has made her a "different artist".

The 42-year-old actress - who has Rose, 12, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac and Cosmo, five, with spouse Colin Jost - thinks she has been able to "grow as an actor" since having her kids because they have changed her outlook on life and given her a lot of "relatable" new attitudes to draw on.

She told People magazine: “I don’t choose films really with my kids in mind, but one thing I will say [is] I think becoming a parent changes your DNA. It just does. I’m a different artist after having kids.

“You have a different perspective on your own parents, your own mortality, all of it. There’s such a profound change that I think you become compassionate in a deeper way, potentially.

“You also sort of have to surrender to the fact that you can’t kind of control anything really and that everything changes all the time.

“And all of that knowledge, I think, helps what I do because it’s relatable. All those things that I just mentioned are relatable, and I can use in what I do. It helps grow me as an actor.”

Scarlett feels "very lucky" to have such a supportive family, who were all encouraging about her new role voicing pop star Venus Nova in Ray Gunn, which marks the first time she's sung on screen since Sing 2 in 2021.

She said: “My daughter is 12, and she’s really encouraging in a very moving way. Colin is always so encouraging, too.

“I’m very lucky. We all boost each other up as much as we can.”

Ray Gunn - which is set in a future world inhabited by both humans and aliens - sees Scarlett reunite with Sam Rockwell, who she previously worked with on Iron Man 2 in 2010 and Jojo Rabbit in 2019, and the actress recently admitted she was delighted to team up with her 58-year-old pal once again.

She told People magazine at the London Film Festival premiere of the movie last month: “I love Sam. I mean, he’s one of my favourite actors, period.

“When I get to work with him, it brings me a lot of happiness because I just get to work opposite somebody that I humongously admire ….I think we have great chemistry because we’re friends.”