Maya Hawke blames parents' generation for state of the planet

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke has blasted past generations for "destroying our environment".



The 21-year-old, who is the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, told Nylon magazine's April digital issue that her generation are "so annoyed" at the one before for having it "so easy" and ruining the planet for them.



"We're just so annoyed at our parents' generation. They had it so easy," she said. "They were all just high and driving around in cool, gas-guzzling cars. Destroying our environment ... and having no wars, and no plagues and no pandemics. We're in our 20s, we're supposed to be having fun, and doing drugs and partying. But instead ... We're going to SoulCycle and trying to outlive our planet."



The young star added: "We have a horrible president, and it's just really irritating. They really f**ked us."



Maya also opened up about her decision to follow in her parents' Hollywood footsteps, and confessed mum Uma warned her about the dangers in the entertainment industry.



"This industry is so much tougher on women, my mum had reservations," she recalled. "The emphasis that the business puts on your appearance... on your age."



While the Kill Bill star encouraged her to "follow your gut and... don't get trapped in the starlet tornado," Maya still feels Hollywood "just used to be more glamorous".



"There's almost no such thing as a movie star anymore. There can be an appearance of one for a second. Now there's a bajillion actors with a following," she insisted. "It's a lot more everyman."