Tom Holland has penned screenplay with his brother

Tom Holland has used the coronavirus lockdown to finish a movie script he has been writing with his brother Harry.



The Spider-Man: Homecoming star, 23, revealed he has co-written the new script with his 21-year-old sibling during a chat with U.S. late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday.



Speaking via video link from his London home, where he is self-isolating with Harry and other pals, he said the script has now been sent off to producers in the hope it will be made into a movie.



"Harry and I have been working on the script that we've been writing together," he said. "So we've done some really good work on that. We've sent that out yesterday to the first bunch of producers, which is actually more nerve-wracking than anything I've done in my career."



Asked if he had any issues with being stuck at home, Tom shared that he was doing well due to the nice weather in London and being able to get drunk with his pals.



"Not really because we're all drunk all the time," he admitted. "We can't complain. We have a lovely outdoor space, and the weather in London has been really nice. We're doing fine, we're all good."



The star also confessed that he declared at the weekend that he was going to stop drinking alcohol for a week, but his plans to stay sober were foiled on Monday morning when he received a case of gin from Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin firm.