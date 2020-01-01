Barbra Streisand supports LGBTQ+ community with GLAAD Together in Pride appearance

Barbra Streisand shared a message of support to LGBTQ+ fans during an appearance on GLAAD's Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone livestream on Sunday night.

During the virtual event, the Hollywood superstar made a point of highlighting the need for funds to operate local LGBTQ+ community centres during the coronavirus crisis.

"Hi everyone, it's Barbra Streisand and I am so thrilled that GLAAD's Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone event is happening tonight to raise much-needed funds to support local LGBTQ community centres all over the country who are being seriously affected by Covid-19," she said.

"If these community centres had to close their doors that means that LGBTQ kids may not have a meal, it means they may not have a place to go and it also means they won't have the support that so many of these facilities need to help them find a job and be successful," the 78-year-old continued. "I know that times are tough but I really hope you'll help save these organisations... give as you can, every bit helps."

Hosted by Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh, the nearly two-hour event featured star-studded performances from acts including Kesha and Melissa Etheridge, as well as special guest spots from stars including Mj Rodriguez, Sean Hayes, Kathy Griffin, and Tatiana Maslany.

So far, the event has raised approximately $17,000 (£13,700) for CenterLink - a coalition of LGBTQ+ resource centres across the U.S.