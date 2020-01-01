Rob Lowe turned third book idea into new podcast

Actor Rob Lowe ditched plans to write another book of funny life stories in favour of turning the premise into a new podcast.

The West Wing star is hosting the upcoming Stitcher series Literally! With Rob Lowe, on which he will reconnect with famous friends to share funny anecdotes and other interesting items about their lives with listeners.

Lowe reveals he began mulling the idea of creating his own podcast after realising his new work would lend itself well to the format, describing the project as "storytelling in an authentic way".

"I started thinking about writing a third book and instead of writing a third book, I wrote this show... I just tell the stories of the third book, and I do a Q&A (question and answer session) at the end," he explained on the ?Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast.

"Really the truth of it is, if I were honest enough, and had the b**ls to do it, I would just say it's my stand-up (comedy routine), because that's really what it is... The stand-ups I love are really personal; they're funny but they're also about something, so that's really what it is; it's a lot of laughs. It's fun."

And getting to take on the role of interviewer with his old pals has been a real thrill for Lowe: "I had a blast with David Spade, who's really, really amazing; Maria Shriver was fantastic; Gwyneth Paltrow was great," he said. "These are all people I have really long, long histories with, so we get into some deep dive s**t..."

"I don't wanna have Chris Pratt on and ask about Guardians of the Galaxy, enough people can do that..., so when I have people on who I know and I love, and I've worked with, it's very odd and random, and I think that's what people are interested in," he added.

Other guests set to feature on Literally! With Rob Lowe include Alec Baldwin, Nick Offerman, and Conan O'Brien.

The podcast is set to launch this summer. Check out the teaser here.

Lowe previously released a memoir titled, Stories I Only Tell My Friends, in 2011, while he followed it up with another book of personal tales, called Love Life, in 2014.