Hilarie Burton found Jeffrey Dean Morgan's confidence 'intoxicating' when they met

Hilarie Burton found her future husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan's confidence "intoxicating" when the pair was first introduced over a decade ago.



The former One Tree Hill star looks back on the night she met the actor in her upcoming memoir The Rural Dairies, revealing they were introduced by her former co-star Danneel Ackles and her husband, actor Jensen Ackles, at an Irish pub in Los Angeles.



"When he came along, he was so sure of himself," Burton tells People magazine. "I was not a girl anyone pursued. I've always been alpha. And Jeffrey was like, 'You're going to be my girlfriend'."



She adds, "It was so nice to be pursued. He's a cute dude! And I liked that he knew exactly who he was. His confidence was intoxicating."



In the new book, the actress also opens up about falling pregnant with the couple's son Gus, now 10, a few months after starting to date Morgan and agreeing to move into a cabin in New York's Hudson Valley.



"The ease in which Jeffrey and I were able to live together was a surprise," she writes. "I think it was really shocking to my family members and friends, because I was always the girl who was very cautious. I'd thought my entire life out, and (moving) was crazy, like, 'Let's do it! Let's run away!' But it worked out!"



The stars, who also share a two-year-old daughter, wed last year and the actress couldn't be happier.



"I have pinch me moments every day," she writes. "My son was a gift, my daughter was a surprise and Jeffrey was a whirlwind. Watching all of them engage feels surreal. I have so much gratitude."



The Rural Diaries debuts on May 5.