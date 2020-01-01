NEWS Kaley Cuoco joins Man From Toronto Newsdesk Share with :





Kaley Cuoco is joining Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in action-comedy Man From Toronto.



The actress has found her first major movie role following the conclusion of the long-running TV comedy, The Big Bang Theory, which came to an end in May 2019.



Cuoco shared the casting news on Instagram and told her followers she was excited to be reuniting with Hart, who she starred alongside in 2015 comedy The Wedding Ringer.



"In a time where things feel uncertain, this kind of news makes me feel incredibly grateful and elated!" the 34-year-old wrote in the caption beside a screengrab of the news. "Am I dreaming? Can't wait to reunite with @kevinhart4real and basically sit there while he makes my face hurt from 24/7 laughter... and Woody?! What?! #manfromtoronto time to get back to work!"



According to Variety, Cuoco has signed on to play the female lead in the comedy caper. The project will mark her first movie role since a cameo appearance in 2017's Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie and a voice part in 2016's Why Him? She also voices the title character in the Harley Quinn animated TV show and will soon be seen in HBO Max's show The Flight Attendant.



The film follows the world's deadliest assassin, known as the "Man from Toronto", who is forced to team up with a stranger, Hart's character Teddy, to save the day after they are mistaken for each other in a rented Airbnb.



The Hitman's Bodyguard director Patrick Hughes will helm the movie from a script written by Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner based on a story Fox conceived with Jason Blumenthal.



Man From Toronto was gearing up to begin production before the coronavirus pandemic struck. Jason Statham dropped out with weeks to go before filming and was swiftly replaced by Harrelson. The film is now scheduled to hit cinemas in September 2021.