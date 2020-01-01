NEWS Nikki Bella worried she'll 'never escape' John Cena split Newsdesk Share with :





Nikki Bella is worried she'll never be able to "get away" from her John Cena split.



The 36-year-old wrestler became a household name when she got engaged to John, but the pair called time on their relationship once and for all in July 2018. Both have since moved on, with Nikki expecting a baby with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, but she fears she'll always be linked to her failed engagement to John.



"I'm always, constantly going to (sister) Brie, like, 'Am I ever gonna get away from this?'" she said on The Bellas Podcast on Wednesday (29Apr20). "Artem will deal with stuff, and I even know that my ex-fiance will deal with stuff, and it's hard.



"I feel like I'm gonna have this triangle for the rest of my life. So I just try to have this shell that fights it all, because it used to get to me really bad, for a long time."



Despite her remarks, Nikki looks back fondly on her relationship with John - so much so that she's instructed her relatives to keep up pictures of the pair together.



"I won't let my Nana take certain photos down that John's in because those are memories and he's an amazing man," she smiled. "Just keep it on the wall, I don't mind. Artem doesn't mind. I'm not here to erase memories."