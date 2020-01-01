NEWS Joe and Anthony Russo set to produce live-action Hercules remake Newsdesk Share with :





Joe and Anthony Russo are set to produce Disney's live-action remake of Hercules.



The original 1997 animated re-telling of the Greek legend featured the vocal talents of Tate Donovan, Danny DeVito, and James Woods, and followed the story of the half-man, half-god as he battles the villainous Hades to prove himself worthy of living with the gods on Mount Olympus.



News that the studio was developing the live-action remake broke on Thursday, and it was announced that Dave Callaham, who launched the Expendables franchise, will be writing the script.



Callaham also wrote the upcoming Marvel comic book adaptation Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the DC Comics sequel Wonder Woman 1984.



The 42-year-old scribe is also penning the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, and co-wrote last year's Zombieland: Double Tap, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson.



Avengers: Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, who have a long-standing working relationship with Disney, are set to produce but will not direct, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



The original musical animation was directed by Ron Clements and John Musker and numerous writers were hired to work on the story and screenplay over several years.



Fans have taken to social media to suggest their top picks for the live-action cast, including Idris Elba and Ryan Gosling, while Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Hudson, Keke Palmer, Coco Jones, and Amber Riley have been touted to play The Muses, which narrate the story through song.



It's currently unclear if the Hercules remake will follow in the footsteps of the upcoming live-action Mulan, which has ditched the classic songs in favour of a more realistic telling of the Chinese legend.