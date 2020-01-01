Chloe Grace Moretz inspired by Angelina Jolie while playing Hit-Girl in Kick-Ass

Chloe Grace Moretz was inspired by Angelina Jolie while playing the young vigilante Hit-Girl in 2010 action movie Kick-Ass.

The young actress was "obsessed" with Jolie’s turn in the 2008 action thriller Wanted, and told her family that she wanted to play a role like that on the big screen.

"I actually looked at my brother and my mother and said, 'I would totally kill to have a role like that,'" Moretz told The Hollywood Reporter. "They were like, 'This doesn't happen for 11-year-olds. You don't get the option to play an Angelina Jolie-type character.'"

However, just one week later, she got a call to audition for Hit-Girl in Matthew Vaughn's R-rated comic book caper Kick-Ass, and her dreams of a big-screen action hero role began to come true.

"He had kind of been on a road with someone else for a little while. I think I got an audition late in the game," the 23-year-old explained. "I got really lucky to get in front of him at that point in time."

Moretz spent more than six months training with stunt house 87eleven in Los Angeles and Cirque du Soleil in Toronto, and also committed herself to a few months being taught Wushu, a martial art, by Kick-Ass stunt coordinator Brad Allan in London.

"By the time we got to filming, about 90 percent of it was me, except the big, big stunts, which I probably could have done, but we legally couldn't do them for insurance, because it was too risky," she shared.

Moretz also sweetly recalled working with Hollywood icon Nicolas Cage, who played her on-screen father Big Daddy in the movie, with her adding, "We were super close and he was so sweet with me.”