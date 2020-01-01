Zoe Kravitz didn't enjoy making Divergent franchise

Zoe Kravitz didn't enjoy making the Divergent film franchise because "nobody really knew what we were doing".

The 31-year-old played Christina alongside Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Miles Teller, and Ansel Elgort in the action trilogy, based on the dystopian book series of the same name by Veronica Roth.

But during an appearance on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast on Monday, Zoe admitted that she doesn't have fond memories of making those movies, which began with 2014's Divergent.

"Those films, (with) all due respect, those weren't my favourite films that I've made, and I think as we went on, the story really kinda got lost and nobody really knew what we were doing anymore, and that makes it really hard," she confessed. "I'm happy to go wherever (in her acting), if I know what we're making and why, but once you lose sight of that, it becomes really hard."

Zoe shared that she disliked shooting in front of a green screen in the scorching heat of Atlanta, Georgia for three consecutive summers.

"I think it depends what it is too, like, when you're running away from something and you're like, 'What? Why?!" the star continued. "And it's a million degrees, you can't see anything, it's all CG (computer-generated)."

Although the films performed well at the global box office, the first instalment, directed by Neil Burger, received mixed reviews from critics, while the sequels, 2015's Insurgent and 2016's Allegiant, which were both helmed by Robert Schwentke, garnered negative reviews.

The poor reactions led to a planned fourth movie, inspired by the second half of the Allegiant novel, to be cancelled altogether.