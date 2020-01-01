NEWS Gabrielle Union finds it 'a little odd' to receive praise for loving her children Newsdesk Share with :





Gabrielle Union finds the recognition she and husband Dwyane Wade received for accepting daughter Zaya's gender transition to be "a little odd".



Dwyane shares Zaya, previously known as Zion, with his ex Siohvaughn Funches, but the youngster lives with her dad and stepmum Gabrielle.



Earlier this year, the basketball star revealed his daughter told them she'd "love for you guys to call me Zaya," and the couple has been more than accepting of their child's wishes.



Speaking on Monday's instalment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the L.A.'s Finest star opened up about Zaya's gender transition journey, and confessed she finds it "a little odd" how the couple has been praised for loving their child.



"To us, it's a little odd to get any kind of recognition for doing what you're supposed to do, which is love and accept and embrace your kids," Gabrielle said. "Unfortunately, there are so many people who just don't. There are so many people who really truly feel like their kids are disposable and if they're not perfect images of them, they're not interested. It's heartbreaking."



Explaining why he decided to speak about his family's experience, Dwyane previously told Entertainment Tonight: "Well, we're not the only family that deals with all the things we've spoken about.



"We're not the only family that had to deal with surrogacy, to bring our daughter (Kaavia) into the world. We're not the only family that's had to deal with gender expression, gender identity, sexuality, with their child."