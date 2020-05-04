Scott Disick's rehab clinic boss 'sickened' by news leak

The bosses of the rehab clinic Scott Disick turned to for help last week have been left "sickened" by the leaked news and photos of his time there.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star checked out of the All Points North Lodge in Colorado on Monday after details of his whereabouts and a photo of him at the facility hit news outlets.

His lawyer, Marty Singer, has since threatened to sue the clinic bosses, while Scott's aides told TMZ they felt sure the leak came from a staff member.

Now Noah Nordheimer, the president and CEO of All Points North Lodge, has broken his silence, revealing an investigation into the leaked information is ongoing.

"My team and I are aware of the information publicized on May 4, 2020 by the Daily Mail and other media sources regarding All Points North (APN) Lodge," he said in a statement to E! News. "The protection of our clients' personal and confidential information is of the utmost importance to us. It is APN's strict policy to not publicly disclose patient-specific information, including whether or not a particular client is or was being treated at our facility, or has inquired about our services.

"If it were determined that any information relating to any client was ever obtained from APN facilities and provided to a media outlet, APN will take all legal action available against that individual, including co-operating with law enforcement and other governmental authorities.

"The APN Lodge team is overwhelmingly a group who dedicates their lives to bettering others and we are sickened by any publication who would report on an individual's life struggles without their consent."