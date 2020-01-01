NEWS Emma Stone & Reese Witherspoon offer up support to families struggling with lockdown anxiety Newsdesk Share with :





Emma Stone and Reese Witherspoon have teamed up to offer tips and advice to people struggling with anxiety issues during the coronavirus lockdown.



The two Oscars winners joined Child Mind Institute president Dr. Harold Koplewicz to raise awareness for the 17 million American children struggling every day with a mental health or learning disorder, and to help their families get the help they need.



"I've been thinking a lot about families during this difficult time," Reese said, revealing she often turns to Dr. Koplewicz whenever she has questions about her own children's mental health during an episode of her Shine On With Reese webseries. "Especially how children are handling the stress of quarantine. So, I decided to have a conversation... about mental health and the ways we can help children while they are at home."



La La Land star Emma admits she can empathise with youngsters in need - because she was diagnosed with an anxiety and panic disorder when she was seven.



"I was very lucky to be able to start therapy at that age, which is not necessarily a common event for young kids," she said in the video.



"My role here is to destigmatise the idea of mental health disorders. There are tools, there is help and you can go on to live a normal and fruitful and passionate life... even if you do have a disorder of any kind, mentally."



