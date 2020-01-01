Judi Dench dislikes how she looks in Cats

Judi Dench doesn't like how her character looks in the live-action Cats movie.

The Oscar-winning actress played the wise and beloved elderly cat Old Deuteronomy in director Tom Hooper's big-screen adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, which was released last year.

The movie faced a barrage of criticism, notably for its visual effects, with eagle-eyed viewers noticing that the digital fur technology, which made the actors look like felines, had been missed in one scene and Dench's human hand, complete with wedding ring, was visible.

During her cover interview with British Vogue magazine, the 85-year-old revealed she disliked her character's costume, with her stating: "The cloak I was made to wear! Like five foxes f**king on my back."

Dench, who hasn't seen the film due to her deteriorating eyesight, told the publication that she was appalled at how she looked once the digital fur technology had been applied in post-production.

"A battered, mangy old cat," she said, noting that she hoped she would've looked elegant as the Jellicle cat tribe's matriarch. "A great big orange bruiser. What's that about?"

However, she noted that she received a message of support from her Skyfall co-star Ben Whishaw, who was quick to lavish praise on her performance.

"I had a very nice email... no, not an email. A text, from Ben Whishaw, who just doted on it. So sweet. So lovely," she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, she bristled at the thought of retiring from acting and said she's holding out for a role that's different to anything she's played before.

"(Someone) who everyone thinks is a kindly, saintly, beatified kind of person, and she's actually killing people," Dench laughed.