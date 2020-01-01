Rachel Weisz found physical Black Widow role ‘daunting’ after childbirth

Rachel Weisz found it "daunting" to take on the physically challenging role of spy Melina Vostokoff in Black Widow less than a year after having her daughter.

The 50-year-old stars alongside Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming Marvel spin-off movie, with her character serving as a mother figure.

But given that filming began before Rachel's daughter with husband Daniel Craig turned one, the screen star felt more than a little apprehensive about throwing herself into such a demanding project.

"I think all women would recognise that as daunting," she told Harper's Bazaar U.K. "I didn't have my core, shall we say. It was a good incentive to do some Pilates and dance cardio..."

Rachel is also hoping the film, when it's released in November, will help do more for the on-screen representation of women.

"The '80s and '90s were really s**t for women," the actress sighed. "But I used to watch a lot of black and white movies with my mum - Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, Katharine Hepburn, they were very powerful in the narratives. Bette Davis didn't have superpowers but she's powerful as hell.

"I do think it's important for girls growing up to see stories where women are front and centre, and to see a female politician, or a female prime minister. It's about identification, it's seeing possibilities. We need more stories about women. We need more role models!"

As for her own role models, Rachel admitted Wonder Woman is one of her biggest on-screen heroes.