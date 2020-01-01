Tracy Morgan's car crash recovery gives Tiffany Haddish hope for her mother

Watching Tracy Morgan recover from his 2014 car crash has given Tiffany Haddish renewed hope for her mother's progress.

When she was eight years old, the Girls Trip star's mother suffered severe brain damage after a car accident caused her head to slam through the windshield, when her stepdad tried to kill her and her family. Her mum later became schizophrenic and abusive toward her and her four siblings.

Speaking to People, the actress once again spoke about the ordeal, and admitted that while her mum is still on the road to recovery, watching her The Last O.G. co-star bounce back from his crash has given her renewed hope.

"Watching Tracy gives me hope," she confessed. "My mum had a car accident just like he did, and it just goes to show (that) when people put in the time and effort, and get the proper care, you can heal."

She added: "I'm noticing that even more so now with my mother, and how her transformation has come across over the years - especially since I got some money and I'm able to afford professionals... It's taking up all my money - seriously, heal faster."

Morgan was left comatose for two weeks with severe brain trauma and a broken leg in 2014 after a Walmart truck crashed into his van.