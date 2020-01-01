Cate Blanchett in talks to star in Borderlands movie

Cate Blanchett is reportedly in talks to star in the movie adaptation of the Borderlands video game.

According to Variety, the Oscar-winning actress is in negotiations to play Lilith, a member of a group of four "Vault Hunters", who travel to the distant planet Pandora to hunt down a vault which is believed to contain advanced alien technology.

Lilith is a woman with powerful alien abilities who can turn invisible to enemies and move much faster while in this state.

In the popular 2009 first-person shooter video game, the hunters must battle local wildlife and bandits in order to stop the head of a private corporation army from reaching the vault first.

Eli Roth, who is best known for horrors such as Hostel and Cabin Fever, is directing the project. If Blanchett does sign on, it will mark a reunion between the duo following their work on children's fantasy horror film The House with a Clock in Its Walls in 2018.

Craig Mazin, who won an Emmy for writing TV miniseries Chernobyl, has written the latest draft of the screenplay. Avi and Ari Arad are producing via their Arad Productions banner alongside Erik Feig for his Picturestart banner, while Randy Pitchford, executive producer of the Borderlands video game franchise and founder of Gearbox Software, and Strauss Zelnick, chairman and chief executive officer of Take-Two Interactive, will serve as executive producers on the film.

Blanchett, who is currently starred in miniseries Mrs. America, was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for the movie Where'd You Go, Bernadette? She was in middle of filming Guillermo del Toro's thriller Nightmare Alley with Bradley Cooper when the production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Borderlands video game series has sold more than 57 million units worldwide, and the most recent instalment, Borderlands 3, was released last September.