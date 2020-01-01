Chris Hemsworth: 'Fatherhood is much more important than Hollywood'

Chris Hemsworth is prioritising his family over his career as he doesn't want to miss any key milestones in his kids' lives.

The Australian actor shares twin sons Sasha and Tristan, six, and daughter India Rose, seven, with wife Elsa Pataky.

And in a new interview with GQ Australia, Chris explained that his loved ones always come first.

"Every job I'd take, every time I'd go off on these extended trips, it got harder and harder," he stated. "For a little while, you don't think the kids notice and then you realise they do. I absolutely want to continue to make films that I'm proud of, but that can also wait.

"Now what's more important is my kids are at an age I don't want to miss. And I'd hate to look back in 20 years and go, 'Right, let's get to work as a parent,' and I've missed it all."

Reflecting on his drive to succeed, Chris confessed growing up "with very little money" pushed him to make a name for himself.

"We had grown up with very little money," the 36-year-old admitted. "My parents struggled with bills and financial pressures and I thought if I'm an actor, I can get us out of it, I can take care of my family."

The Thor star recently revealed he and his family returned to his native Australia after being "suffocated by work" while living in Los Angeles, telling Australia's The Sunday Telegraph newspaper: "(In L.A.,) every conversation that you're having and every billboard you're seeing is to do with a movie or whatever around the industry. You lose perspective."