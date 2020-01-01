NEWS Lili Reinhart is set to voice a character in 'The Simpsons' Newsdesk Share with :





The 23-year-old actress has revealed via Instagram that she'll be voicing the part of an eight-year-old girl in an upcoming episode of the iconic cartoon show, called 'The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds'.



She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "It is truly an incredible, surreal blessing that I was able partake in one of the most iconic television shows ever made. If you're interested in hearing me voice a bitchy eight year old, watch @thesimpsons May 10th at 8pm on FOX. (sic)"



Lili will be joined in the episode by her 'Riverdale' co-stars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch, both of whom have also landed voice parts in the comedy.



Camila, 25, wrote on her own Instagram account: "never in my life did i think i'd get to voice a character on the simpsons but here we are! it's me, @lilireinhart and @madelame playing mean and annoying 8 yr old girls. airs may 10th at 8 PM on fox (sic)"



Meanwhile, 'Riverdale' closed down production in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The drama series - which was being filmed in Vancouver, Canada - halted work on its fourth season after an unnamed "team member" came into contact with someone suffering from the virus.



A statement from Warner Bros. Television said at the time: "We have been made aware that a team member from 'Riverdale', which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.



"The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation.



"We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority."