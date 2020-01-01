NEWS Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson split Newsdesk Share with :





Model Cara Delevingne and actress Ashley Benson have reportedly parted ways after two years of dating.



Sources tell People.com the pair quietly called it quits in early April and have been self-isolating separately amid the coronavirus pandemic.



"Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it's over now," one insider said. "Their relationship just ran its course."



Representatives have yet to comment on the news, which emerges after Pretty Little Liars star Ashley shot down rumours of a break-up in December, following a post on Cara's Twitter page that read: "Me and Ashley broke up."



The message was promptly removed, along with a number of other suspect tweets, leading followers to assume her page had been hacked.



Ashley cleared up the split speculation at the time, after an Instagram user asked her directly about the claims.



"Did you break up with Cara?" the fan wrote, to which the 30-year-old simply replied: "nope."



Cara, 27, and Ashley were first linked romantically in the summer of 2018 when they were snapped kissing at London's Heathrow Airport.



However, they only confirmed the relationship in June 2019 when they marked their first anniversary.