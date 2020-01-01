Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt to reunite for Ball and Chain

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are to reunite for new superhero movie Ball and Chain.

The duo are reportedly attached to a new blockbuster which will see them team up once more after starring opposite each other for the first time in Disney's action adventure Jungle Cruise.

In the big-screen adaptation of Scott Lobdell's four-part comic book series, which was published in 1999, Johnson and Blunt will play Edgar and Mallory Bulson, a couple who have decided to divorce.

However, they have to learn to put their differences aside after a mysterious meteor strike gives them extraterrestrial superpowers, which only work when they get along with one another.

The Big Sick co-writer Emily V. Gordon is penning the script, with Johnson and Blunt producing alongside Kevin Misher, who previously worked with the Hobbs & Shaw star on last year's Fighting with My Family.

According to Deadline, several studios are interested but Netflix is the current frontrunner to purchase the superhero blockbuster for their streaming service.

Johnson and Blunt's action adventure Jungle Cruise was due to be released on 24 July, but has now been postponed until next summer due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The British actress was also due to be seen in her husband John Krasinski's horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II in March, but its release has been pushed back to September, while the former wrestler's Netflix movie Red Notice was forced to shut down production after lockdown measures were introduced to stop the spread of the virus.