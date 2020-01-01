Neve Campbell confirms she's 'having conversations' about Scream 5

Neve Campbell has confirmed she's been "having conversations" about reprising the role of Sidney Prescott in Scream 5.

It was reported back in November that executives at Spyglass Media were developing a fifth instalment in the horror franchise, and in March, Ready or Not helmers Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett were attached to direct.

At the time, it wasn't known if Campbell, who played Prescott, the target of the Ghostface masked killer in the previous four films between 1996 and 2011, or franchise regulars Courteney Cox and David Arquette would reprise their roles.

But in a new interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the 46-year-old revealed she's been in talks with the directors about the upcoming project.

"We're having conversations - I have been approached about it," she said. "The timing's a bit challenging because of Covid-19. You know, we only started the conversation maybe a month and a half ago, so it's going to take some time to figure out how it's all going to work out... We're negotiating, so we'll see.

"I'm so grateful for these films... I love Sidney Prescott. It's always fun for me to step back in her shoes, and it's always fun for me to see the cast come back and make one of these films again and try to make another good one."

She also shared how the directors wrote her a letter about late filmmaker Wes Craven, who helmed all four Scream movies.

"The two directors wrote me a very touching letter about Wes Craven and how he was such an inspiration to them and how they really want to honour him, and that meant a great, great deal to me," Campbell commented. "So, we'll see. Hopefully, we can all see eye to eye on the project and find a way to make it."

In a separate interview with reporter Jake Hamilton, the Canadian actress confessed she was "really apprehensive" about returning to the franchise without Craven, who passed away in 2015, but was won over but the new directors' appreciation for his work.