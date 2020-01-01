Laura Dern performed Dynasty scene with Reese Witherspoon for her birthday

Laura Dern helped Reese Witherspoon re-enact a scene from iconic TV soap opera Dynasty for her birthday in March.

The 53-year-old actress opened up about giving her friend the best gift for her 44th birthday earlier this year as they chatted during a recent episode of The Morning Show star's Hello Sunshine web series.

"It was the very beginning of quarantine and I only had one thing that I wanted," Reese shared. "And you can tell them what it is."

Laura confirmed that Reese "wanted us to re-enact, yes it's true, a scene from Dynasty" - and it happened, with the Legally Blonde actress playing Linda Evans's Krystle Carrington and Laura as Alexis Carrington, as made famous by Joan Collins.

"The most fun thing was we just started watching clips of the two of them like crazy to figure out what we could re-enact in our quarantine social distanced world," Laura added. "And our teenagers were our crew, they were amazing."

"Our teenagers filmed it, did the music, and edited it," Reese gushed. "Maybe one day, we'll let people see it."