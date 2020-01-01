Jennifer Aniston resorting to watching laundry spin on lockdown

Life in coronavirus isolation appears to be sending Jennifer Aniston into a spin after resorting to watching her washing machine turn as a form of entertainment.

The Friends star has been chronicling her daily activities during lockdown on her Instagram account, but on Wednesday, she seemingly had nothing better to do than sit and wait for her laundry.

She shared footage of her reflection in the washing machine window, set to the sounds of Bored in the House, by rapper Tyga and Curtis Roach, and captioned it with a sad face emoji and a number of blue swirls.

Aniston also took a moment to mark America's National Nurses Day by "sending love and a huge thank you to all of our frontline workers", and later documented taking one of her dogs out for a walk.

Although the actress is starting to struggle with boredom, she previously admitted she didn't have a problem spending time at home.

"I'm a born agoraphobe. This is kind of a dream," Aniston quipped to pal Jimmy Kimmel in early April (20) as they discussed the forced downtime due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quickly correcting herself, she added, "Not a dream, it's obviously a nightmare. But, me personally, it's not been that much of a challenge. The most challenging thing is watching news and trying to digest (everything) that's going on out there."