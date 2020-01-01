Dwayne Johnson thrills retiring teacher with surprise sendoff

Dwayne Johnson gave a retiring teacher and superfan the ultimate sendoff with a surprise video message and gift.

The Hobbs & Shaw action star was contacted on social media by friends of Carol Propst, an English teacher at a high school in Virginia, who is leaving her profession after 39 years.

Johnson responded to their requests by taking to social media on Thursday to show off a gift package and appear in a touching video message, in which he praised her for her dedication to helping others.

"Hey Carol, Dwayne Johnson here. I wanted to take a moment to say congratulations," Johnson said in the video on Twitter. "Congratulations, Carol, for your retirement from Virginia High School after 39 amazing, incredible years. Wow!"

"Carol. Congratulations! I am so happy for you, and I am so proud of you," he continued. "And, being that this is teacher appreciation week, on behalf of all parents, Carol, I say thank you. Thank you and thank you all of your fellow teachers for your wisdom, for your love, for your care, for your discipline - which I needed a lot if you were my teacher."

In his gift package, the actor included bottles from his tequila brand, Teremana Tequila, and joked that the two will "share a shot together" one day.

Propst also took to the site to express her gratitude and share a video her pal took of her reacting to the touching gesture.

"Today I received the ultimate retirement send-off: a personalized message from Dwayne @TheRock Johnson! Thanks to all my beloved students and colleagues. BVPS, YOU ROCK! #propstrocks," Propst tweeted.

The reaction proved impactful for Johnson, who responded, "Awww I love seeing this. Her reaction is just beautiful. Things like this are the best part of fame."