Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome welcome first child

Rupert Grint is a new dad.

The Harry Potter star and his actress girlfriend, Georgia Groome, have welcomed their first child.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time," a representative told People in a statement.

Grint and his partner confirmed they were expecting a child last month after Groome, 28, was spotted sporting a baby bump while running errands.

The 31-year-old and Groome have been dating since 2011.

Previously, Grint opened up about his desire to start a family, though admitted he was unlikely to take inspiration from his movie character's name if he had a boy.

"I'd like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron?" he mused to The Guardian in December 2018. "It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."