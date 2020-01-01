NEWS Ryan Reynolds blames goofing off with Dwayne Johnson for stalled Red Notice Newsdesk Share with :





Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson failed to complete production on their new film Red Notice ahead of the coronavirus shutdown because they were too busy goofing around on set.



The stars were close to wrapping the Netflix film, which also features Gal Gadot, when they were forced to shut down in March.



But during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Deadpool actor admitted the shoot would have been over if he and Johnson hadn't repeatedly ruined takes by cracking up laughing.



"I'm guessing we might've finished the movie if we didn't spend 90 per cent of the time d**king around, laughing," he said. "I've known Dwayne for, like, 15 years, so we tend to spend time trying to make each other laugh, which is a really irresponsible thing to do with Netflix, their money."



Reynolds also shared his method for making Johnson crack up on set, revealing he likes to say Johnson's lines back to him "twenty-seven per cent faster with a swear word at the end".



And the star insisted the prank got his pal every time and Johnson would have to walk off set in a fit of laughter.

"He's gone," Reynolds shared of the former wrestler. "He leaves the room and he never comes back."



The 43-year-old gave similar insights into their time on set in a birthday dedication to Johnson on Monday.



"Today is @therock's birthday," he captioned a shot from filming. "There'll be a lot of well wishes for him. He deserves it. This year, we fulfilled a lifelong dream: shooting exactly half a film called RED NOTICE before being promptly shut down. Had we not spent 90 per cent of our time laughing, we might have finished it in time. Happy Birthday, Bubba."