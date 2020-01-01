Donald Glover reuniting with Community cast for virtual table read

Donald Glover is set to reunite with his Community co-stars for a virtual table read.

According to Vulture, the two-time Emmy winner, who played Troy Barnes in the NBC sitcom, will join his former co-stars for a virtual table read of an episode from the show, as well as a special Q&A session, on 18 May.

Glover will be accompanied by castmates including Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, and creator Dan Harmon, as they revisit the hit programme, which ended in 2015 after a six-season run.

The only member of the original cast who won't return is Chevy Chase, who reportedly once told Glover: "People think you're funnier because you're black."

For the reunion, the cast will be reading season five, episode four, Cooperative Polygraphy, which takes place after the death of Chase's character Pierce Hawthorne, and was the second-to-last episode Glover would appear in before his character exited the show.

The table read will stream live at 5 pm ET on the Community YouTube page, raising money for Jose Andres's World Central Kitchen and Frontline Food, both of which are involved in Covid-19 relief efforts to provide meals to first responders and vulnerable communities across the U.S.

The cast most recently reunited last November, without Glover and Chase, for Vulture Festival.