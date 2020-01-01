January Jones shares phone number to help fans during quarantine

January Jones has shared her phone number on social media to help cheer fans up during the coronavirus lockdown.

On Thursday, the 42-year-old uploaded a video to her Instagram account in which she explained that she wanted to give her followers a more "personal experience".

And in the accompanying caption, January posted the telephone number, adding, "Just don't ask for money or nudes."

"Hi everyone, I'm trying to do something a little bit different," she began. "I've had a few friends suggest this to me. It's called community, I got a phone number for my phone where you can text me and talk to me and it's a little bit more personal experience.

Just for people who have questions, or want a conversation.

January continued: "If there's anything you want to talk about whether it is charity or fashion or dare me to do dumb things in my backyard whatever it is.

"I know some things get lost in the comments and DMs (direct messages). I can't see them. So, if you want to try it out. I'm excited to try it out too.

"I'm going to try my best to answer all of you. I'm excited and a little nervous. Shoot me a text, let's try it out."

The Mad Men star then uploaded some of her messages with fans as she wrestled with the sudden flurry of texts.

And when one fan asked what it was like to work with Mad Men's costume designer Janie Bryant, January replied: "Janie was so awesome, a genius really. I only wish I could have kept some of my costumes!! They were sold, archived or are in the Smithsonian."