NEWS Edward Norton and Amy Schumer all in for charity poker tournament Newsdesk





Edward Norton, Amy Schumer, and Jon Hamm are preparing to take a virtual seat at the table for a new all-star poker tournament to raise coronavirus relief funds.



Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Aaron Paul, Jack Black, Michael Cera, Jason Alexander, Jeff Garlin, and Brad Garrett have also registered to put up their chips for charity in the Stars CALL For Action event.



Arranged by actor Hank Azaria and screenwriter Andy Bellin, the celebrity game will take place on Saturday, with the top players earning a slice of a $1 million (£806,000) prize pot, provided by PokerStars bosses, which will be directed to their chosen charities.



Donations made during the livestreamed event will also benefit officials at humanitarian agency Care International.

"This event is a great way to combine genuine giving where it's needed with a way to stay home and yet still connect with people from around the world," Azaria tells Deadline.com.



"A friendly game of poker reminds us how life used to be, which hopefully we get back to soon. It's a way for people to interact for a good cause and enjoy themselves at the same time."



The tournament will kick off at 2pm ET on PokerStars' Twitch page (http://www.pokerstarsblog.com/en/news/twitch/).



It's not the first celebrity poker game to be held for COVID-19 relief - Ben Affleck recruited Matt Damon, Bryan Cranston, Adam Sandler, Tobey Maguire, Adam Levine, and Sarah Silverman for the All-In For Feeding America event last month, raising $1.75 million (£1.4 million) for the hunger relief organisation.