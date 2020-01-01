Magician Roy Horn loses coronavirus battle

Siegfried & Roy star Roy Horn has died from coronavirus complications.

The 75-year-old passed away in Las Vegas on Friday.

Horn tested positive for Covid-19 last month, and at the time, his publicist commented that he had been "responding well to treatment".

Paying tribute to his longtime stage partner, Siegfried Fischbacher shared in a statement, "Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend.

"From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.

"Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses, and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life."

Horn's death comes 17 years after the German illusionists had to shutter their popular Las Vegas show after he was dragged off the stage by one of the act's famous white tigers.

The pair always maintained the tiger, Mantecore, was trying to protect Horn after the star suffered a stroke during the performance, which left him partially paralysed.

The incident effectively ended Horn's career, although Siegfried & Roy reunited for a one-off benefit show in 2009.