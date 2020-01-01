Chris Hemsworth hopes Marvel blockbusters will bring audiences to reopened cinemas

Chris Hemsworth hopes that the upcoming Marvel blockbusters will bring audiences back to cinemas once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

The 36-year-old, who has played the Norse god Thor since 2011, is gearing up to star in the fourth film, Thor: Love and Thunder, which was due to being production this summer.

However, production on numerous films has been halted due to the pandemic, which has led to the closure of cinemas and the postponement of film releases, with Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters such as Black Widow and Eternals getting pushed back.

Hemsworth believes that these superhero movies are the key to reigniting the industry once the cinemas reopen.

“Films (like Marvel) that you can best appreciate on the big screen, those will draw people out of their homes again," he told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

He also said he understood the critics of Marvel movies, including Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese, who slammed the big-budget flicks for eradicating the competition.

“I hear those concerns, too. That (the MCU) takes up so much real estate, (and) is there enough room for the other things to exist, the art house films and the smaller films we love and admire equally,” Hemsworth explained.

Right now, the Thor star is enjoying a break from his intense Marvel schedule as he self-isolates in Australia with wife Elsa Pataky and their three children.

“I’ve wanted to just stop being controlled by a schedule," he said. "So to be home now with the kids full time, and to be able to go ‘Wow, this is truly what’s important.’ It would be a real miss if I didn’t use this opportunity to soak up that time.”