Vivica A. Fox thrilled to work with 'charming' Liam Hemsworth again

Vivica A. Fox was excited to reunite with Liam Hemsworth on their new movie Arkansas.

The pair appeared together in Independence Day: Resurgence back in 2016 and, speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Vivica gushed that 30-year-old Liam "becomes more of a grown man" every time she sees him.

"I was so thrilled when I got cast. I was fortunate that I did not have to audition, I got a call from my agent and she said, 'There is this great new film called Arkansas and it's got Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn,' and that's all she had to say as far as I was concerned," the 55-year-old laughed. "It was good to see him again. And work with him again. And I tell you, every time I see him he just becomes more of a grown man. He really does.

"When we did Independence Day, he kinda had that young heartthrob thing still hanging on from The Hunger Games but baby in Arkansas, Liam Hemsworth is dark, mysterious, and dangerous."

According to Vivica, one of the best parts of working alongside the "charming and wonderful" actor is that he never came to set with a big ego, and was a "very giving" scene partner.

Arkansas was originally supposed to premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March, but the event was cancelled amid the coronavirus crisis.

The movie, also starring John Malkovich, Michael Kenneth Williams, and Brad William Henke, is now available on DVD and streaming services.