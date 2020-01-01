Jamie Dornan was ‘terrified’ about shooting Endings, Beginnings

Jamie Dornan was so terrified about the improvised nature of Endings, Beginnings that he considered “running away” before shooting began.

Drake Doremus’ latest movie follows Shailene Woodley’s character Daphne, who meets two friends at a party and is unable to decide which one she likes more. Sebastian Stan plays the free-spirited bad boy Frank, while Dornan portrays the intelligent and sensitive Jack.

The actors were given a skeleton script outlining the scene and their characters’ intentions but had to fill in the dialogue on the spot during filming, and the Fifty Shades of Grey actor found the prospect so daunting he considered an escape before his first scene.

“I genuinely wanted to run for the hills the first night. There was a night shoot in L.A., and I was like, ‘I’m so scared.’ I was actually thinking of running away, like legitimately running away,” he confessed to Variety. “I was terrified, because you’re so out of your comfort zone. The first scene I had was the first time Daphne and Jack meet. It’s a party scene. There’s a lot of extras there. There’s music so you have to raise your levels, talk loudly. I just felt so exposed, and I was like, ‘F**k!’ I sort of had no idea what was going to happen.”

The 38-year-old admitted that he stuck very closely to the threadbare script on his first take before Doremus encouraged him to let it all go and follow his instincts.

“Drake comes over and goes: ‘Hey, forget everything on the page. Do whatever you want here.’ And you’re even more terrified than you were the first time,” the star admitted. “But then, that gives way to … I don’t know, truth. You’re suddenly standing there just trying to tell the truth of these two characters and these two situations.”

Endings, Beginnings is now available on video-on-demand.