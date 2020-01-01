Sandra Oh credits Mr. Bean for giving her a foot in the door for acting career

Sandra Oh's first movie experience with Rowan Atkinson on comedy movie Bean paved the way for her future acting success.

The Killing Eve star spoke with U.K. TV host Graham Norton about her early acting roles, and confessed her role as Bernice Schimmel in the 1997 flick was a "great, rich experience"

“It was my very first movie gig. I was very young and I recently saw it on telly and couldn’t believe my (very big) hair!” she quipped. “We never got through a take with Rowan (Atkinson) in one go because he was so funny. It was a great, rich experience for me.”

The role set the Grey's Anatomy star up to become one of entertainment's most popular actresses, and she's currently appearing in season three of hit BBC drama series Killing Eve.

On working alongside Jodie Comer, she added: "When we first met and had our first read together I knew we had good chemistry, I could just tell because of the way we were listening together and I could actually feel the way we were reacting to each other."

Killing Eve is currently airing on BBC America in the U.S. and on BBC iPlayer in the U.K.