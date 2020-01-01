Joshua Jackson pays tribute to Jodie Turner-Smith on her first Mother's Day as a mum

New dad Joshua Jackson wrote a heartfelt note he wrote to his wife Jodie Turner-Smith to mark International Mother's Day on Sunday.

The former Dawson's Creek star posted a letter on Instagram to Turner-Smith, who gave birth to their first child together in April, to celebrate her first Mother's Day as a mum.

"Dear Jodie," Jackson wrote, "On this most special of mother's days, I want to thank you for the being the light that you are (sic). For the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb. For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world.

"I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments. Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived. The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but. Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I am humbled more and more every day by that. I love you."

He added: "I love seeing you enter the pantheon of mothers. And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with."

The actor's ex-girlfriend, Diane Kruger, who is also a new mum, received a Mother's Day tribute from her partner, actor Norman Reedus, too - he posted a photo of himself with his mother and the actress and added the caption: "Happy mother's day to all the beautiful mommas out there."