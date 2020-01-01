NEWS Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton 'really didn't get on' during Sweeney Todd filming Newsdesk Share with :





Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton "came a cropper" while making their 2007 movie musical Sweeney Todd because they were “both so out of our depths".



The actress has opened about up about working with her ex-partner, whom she split from in 2014, during an appearance on the Grounded with Louis Theroux podcast.



Although she admitted the pair did have "a lot of laughs" on set over the years, Helena confessed the production put a strain on their relationship.



"I'd never sung before, he had never done a musical and it's that classic thing that you take your stress out on the person who you know best and we really didn't get on during that one,” The Crown star said. "Amazingly, I got pregnant but let's not get into that."



Helena, 53, went on to insist that Tim is a "hilarious man and we had a lot of laughs but there were times when working together was not harmonious," and reflected that his closeness to his friend and collaborator Johnny Depp didn't help matters on the set of the period slasher film.



"Basically, Tim and Johnny are very shy - I don't think people realise that. Johnny was caught in the middle," she shared. "In the end, I realised I shouldn't really have any good ideas. If I had a good idea I should give it to Johnny. If I gave it to Johnny, Johnny would mention it to Tim and then it was a marvellous idea.



"If I mentioned it, it would be an absolutely c**p idea - we worked our way through it."



The former couple announced the end of its relationship in 2014 after more than a decade together. They share two children - Billy, 16, and Nell, 12.