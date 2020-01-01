NEWS Jason Alexander honours TV dad Jerry Stiller Newsdesk Share with :





Seinfeld star Jason Alexander has shared a touching tribute to his "beloved" TV dad Jerry Stiller following his death at the age of 92.



The veteran comedian's passing early on Monday was confirmed by his actor son Ben Stiller, and now Jerry's onscreen offspring has honoured his memory on social media.



Alexander, who portrayed George Costanza on classic sitcom Seinfeld, opposite Jerry as his father, Frank Costanza, wrote on Twitter, "Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you."



He also shared an old photo of the two and posted, "Yeah. I adored this man."



Funnyman Jerry Seinfeld also took to Twitter to react to the sad loss, simply tweeting out a captionless photo of himself looking sombre as he held up a vinyl of Ed Sullivan Presents The Last Two People in the World, an album Stiller released with his late wife and comedy partner Anne Meara, who died in 2015.



Jerry's TV daughter from King of Queens, actress Leah Remini, also reminisced about their time together on the long-running show as she shared a series of photos on Instagram.



"I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on The King Of Queens, but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather," she wrote.



Referencing Jerry's late wife and comedy partner Anne Meara, who died in 2015, Remini continued, "I am only comforted knowing that Anne & Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller & Meara are back together. I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family...You will be so very missed Jerry."



And Kevin James, who played Jerry's son-in-law, added on his own Instagram page: "One of the most kind, loving, and funny people to ever grace this earth. Thank you for so many incredible memories. I love you and miss you. Requiescat in pace (sic)."



Meanwhile, a host of other celebrity friends and fans also saluted Jerry and sent their condolences to Ben, with Hamilton creator and former star Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeting, "Sending you love, Ben. What a giant. So grateful for him, and Anne, and you."



"So sorry for your loss, Ben," posted Ricky Gervais, as Hank Azaria recalled, "He was a lovely man - always so kind to me. Condolences Ben."