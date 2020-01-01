Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd enjoy virtual reunion with Back to the Future co-stars

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd joined their fellow Back to the Future co-stars for a livestream reunion on Monday.

The 58-year-old actor, who played time traveller Marty McFly in the 1985 classic and two subsequent sequels, teamed up with Lloyd, who portrayed the irreverent Doctor Emmett 'Doc' Brown, to celebrate the sci-fi comedy franchise.

Lea Thompson and Elisabeth Shue also joined the chat, along with Mary Steenburgen, who played Doc Brown's wife in the third movie, and director/writer Robert Zemeckis.

During the livestream, which was hosted by Josh Gad as part of his Reunited Apart fundraising series, Zemeckis revealed studio executive Sidney Sheinberg tried to change the title of the iconic movie to Spaceman From Pluto, because he felt audiences wouldn't understand what Back to the Future meant.

"The reason he really hated it is because he said movies with the word 'future' in the title never make any money," the filmmaker recalled, explaining Steven Spielberg, one of the film's executive producers, made him see sense by sending a humorous memo.

Huey Lewis, who wrote and performed the movie's theme song The Power of Love, also took part in the chat, alongside Back to the Future fan J.J. Abrams, who asked the cast for their opinions on animated show Rick and Morty, which is said to be inspired by Marty and Doc's relationship.

Claudia Wells, who originally played Marty's girlfriend Jennifer in the first film before she was replaced by Shue in the second and third movies, made a surprise appearance at the end of the chat, and joked she'd missed out on two other video calls with the cast.

Gad hosted the chat a week after he managed to bring the cast of The Goonies back together.