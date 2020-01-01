SERET UK announces the 2020 Israeli Film and TV Festival will be virtual

SERET UK 2020 will be a virtual Israeli Film and TV Festival, say the co-founders Odelia Haroush, Anat Koren and Patty Hochmann: “It’s been a tough decision for us to take, but rather than cancel SERET UK 2020 due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, from May 21 – 30, the excellent films that we have selected to share with UK audiences will be available on home screens, rather than in cinemas.”One of the first film festivals to be screened entirely online, the SERET selected films can be purchased through the SERET International website www.seret-international.org/uk and film lovers can enjoy everything the Festival has to offer, including Q & As with the directors and actors.Ticket passes will be available to purchase in advance, including the Whole Festival Pass at £49.99 giving access to all films, documentaries in the programme, or there are different levels of passes from a single ticket to access to ten films of your choice.This year’s SERET UK 2020 includes the cream of the new productions from talented Israeli film and TV makers. There are award-winning debuts from first-time feature film makers, and big movies from some of Israel’s most internationally respected masters.There is an eclectic mix of features and documentaries mirroring the diversity of modern Israel. The Festival programme delves into Israeli political milestones and fractures; examines the effects of living and loving in a time of war; shares universal fears about childlessness and meeting new challenges as our lives change.There are legal and political dramas, high octane thrillers, high anxiety black comedies and moving tragedies. There are powerful romances and extraordinary stories of stolen identity and self-realisation.The co-founders are delighted that the JW3, who have supported SERET since the festival came to London, will be working together to promote SERET UK 2020 SERET to their extensive membership.JW3 London CEO Raymond Simonson says: "It’s wonderful that the festival is going ahead in these difficult times and we’re excited to be supporting SERET UK to bring the very best of Israeli film into people’s homes”.DramaHebrew and Arabic with English subtitles78 minsDirector - Daniel WachsmannWriters - Akad Orna, Daniel Wachsmann, David WachsmannProducersTony CoptiJiries CoptiDaniel WachsmannCinematographyCast Hitham OmariLiraz CharchiDaniel WachsmannIn bringing his autographical play to the Jewish-Arab city of Acre, a Palestinian theatre director Azam Salameh re-ignites more than the romance between his grandmother, the singer Layla and Dr Alfasi the last Jewish citizen who stayed in Acre during the War of 1947. Meeting resistance from both communities, the play comes under threat.Acre Dreams, a beautifully crafted film, nuanced and engaging, is based on a true love story, set during the last days of the British Mandate, and is the latest work from Daniel Wachsmann, writer, actor and one of Israel’s most prolific film and television documentary and drama producers and directors.ComedyHebrew with English subtitles88 minsDirector Yonatan Bar-IlanWriters Moti AdivYonatan Bar-IlanJonni ZicoltzProducers Leon EderyMoshe EderyMicky RabinovitzCast Tsahi HaleviShlomi KoriatJonni ZicoltzYael Ber-ZoharDana FriderTzahi GradMaor CohenDina SandersonFour oddball best friends from high school meet after 20 years, having been invited to take part in a secret, prestigious poker tournament in the south of Israel. There's one problem: the game is organized by Oren Kleers, their arch-enemy. The timing couldn’t be worse, and ahead of the game there's a journey! With a guitar! To the desert! And a lot of canned food!DramaHebrew with English subtitles82 minsDirector Oren GernerWriter Oren GernerProducer Itay AkiravCinematography Adi MozesCast Meir GernerMaya GernerOren GernerOren Gerner’s feature debut had an almost clean sweep of the awards at the Haifa Film Festival. It is a tender and profound examination of long-standing marriage; intergenerational relationships; companionship and the sad realisation that change and old age creeps up on us all.Starring Gerner’s own parents, Africa focusses on 68-year old Meir, recently retired. When the organisers of the local village festival decide to hand Meir’s usual role in planning the event to the local youth, his feeling of uselessness grows. In taking a journey to find a greater sense of purpose and vitality, he learns that frustration and fulfilment are there in equal measures.Awards and FestivalsThis film premiered at Toronto International Film FestivalHaifa Film Festival - Winner Best Debut Film, Best Actor to Meir Gerner, and Best FilmDark romantic comedyEnglish and Hebrew with English subtitles83 minsDirector Yossi Atia, David OfekWriter Yossi AtiaProducers Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Roni LevyCinematography Shai GoldmanCast Yossi AtiaLihi KornowskiAlik ShimonovItamar RoseTaishi TanakaAda BacharAna Sgan-CohenThis darkly quirky romance by first time film writer/director Yossi Atia is semi-autobiographical. Yossi suffers from nightmares triggered by the bombings he grew up with in the centre of Jerusalem, which for many was a daily reality, and he started guiding tourists around the famous terror attack sites in the city as a way of coping.In his film, Yossi stars as Ronen. On one of his tours Ronen meets and falls in love with an ex-Jerusalemite who has moved to Barcelona. He is struck by her thirst for life and becomes torn between the conflicting forces of life and death that she presents him with.AwardsJerusalem Film Festival - Winner First Israeli FilmDocumentary75 minsHebrew, Arabic with English subtitlesDirector & Producer Barak HeymannCo- Director Uri LevyCinematography Uri LevyBarak HeymannA thought-provoking portrait of a unique Israeli politician, who refuses to give up, even as reality deals him one cruel blow after another.Goddamned communist. Internal enemy. Privileged Tel Aviv Ashkenazi. It seems Dov Khenin has been called almost everything during his 13-year tenure as Member of Knesset for the Jewish-Arab party 'Hadash'.For years, director Barak Heymann has been following this leading legislator, creating a film that examines the open wounds of contemporary Israeli society: from the forced removal of the residents of Givat Amal to turbulent meetings of the Knesset's Finance Committee, and down to the violent events at Umm al-Hiran.DocumentaryHebrew with English subtitles88 minsWriters/Directors Sagi BornsteinUdi NirShani RozanesProducers Sagi BornsteinUdi NirGeorg TschurtschenthalerChristian BeetzShortly before her death, Golda Meir was interviewed for Israeli television. After the interview ended, the cameras kept rolling, recording an intimate talk with the first and so far, only woman to lead Israel. Golda spoke freely of her term as Prime Minister - five turbulent years that changed the course of history in the Middle East and secured her place in history, albeit at a high personal cost.Based on these never-before seen materials, we see Golda as she reveals herself from every perspective, together with testimonies of supporters and opponents and rare archival footage, Golda tells the story of Meir's dramatic premiership - from her surprising rise to power and iconic international stature as "queen of the Jewish people", to her tragic and lonely demise.Comedy dramaRussian and Hebrew with English subtitles88 minsDirector Evgeny RumanWriters Evgeny RumanZiv BerkovichProducers Avraham PirchiChilik MichaeliTami LeonEitan EvanLeon EderyMoshe EderyCast Vladimir FridmanMaria BelkinEvelin HagoelUri KlauznerAlexander SenderovichThis story of optimistic Russian-Jewish immigrants to Israel after the fall of the Iron Curtain is warmly played out. It’s a tale of raw disappointment and discovering new futures, wittily scripted by the writer/director Evgeny Ruman, who himself came to Israel from Russia as a child.No longer youngsters, Victor and Raya Frenkel were the golden voices of Soviet film dubbing for decades. When they arrive in Israel, they discover there's no need for Russian speaking dubbing artists. Their attempts to use their talents lead to some unexpected, funny and painful turns during their first months in Israel, challenging their relationship, and their identity.AwardsHaifa Film Festival - Winner of Best Israeli Film.Tallinn Black Nights Festival - Winner of Best Film and best scriptPolitical thrillerHebrew with English subtitles123 minsDirector and Producer Yaron ZilbermanWriters Yaron ZilbermanRon LeshemProducers David SilberSharon HarelTamar Sela,Yaron ZilbermanRuth CatsMoshe EderyRon LeshemCinematography Amit YasurCast Yehuda Nahari HaleviAmitay Yaish Ben OusilioAnat RavnitzkiYoav LeviDolev OhanaRaanan PazSivan PazDaniella KerteszThe assassination of Israel’s Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995 by an orthodox and ultra-nationalist Israeli Jew Yigal Amir, has been described as one of the most traumatic events in Israeli history, widely condemned as the single act which put paid to the Israeli peace process for decades.In his latest and highly controversial feature film Incitement, Yaron Zilberman delivers a thriller which follows the year leading to the assassination from the perspective of the assassin. He gives us some insight into the religious and political motivations, the personal and the societal turmoil. It is a psychological portrait of a political assassin seeking to kill democracy. It is also a portrait of a torn society on the brink of civil war.AwardsIsraeli Film Academy - Winner Best Film and Best CastingAction – Comedy - UK PremiereHebrew and English with English subtitles95 minsDirector Alon Gur AryeWriters Alon Gur AryeDavid Zucker (creative consultant)Producers Leon Edery,Moshe EderyOfer NaimHaggai AradAvi NesherElad PelegCast Tsahi HaleviEfrat DorTal FriedmanAdi HimelbloyDvir BenedekShlomi KoriatGila AlmagorIdo MosseriLucy AharishA fast-paced parody, with Mossad and the CIA teaming up to save the world from the "Really Bad Guys" terrorist organisation. After an American tech-billionaire is kidnapped in Israel, Mossad rushes to save him while the CIA send their best agent to help out. There’s conflict, but if they fail to save the world, the retiring director of the Mossad will lose his chance to light a torch in the Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony.Comedy Drama FantasyHebrew with English subtitles94 minsDirector Gur BentwichWriter Gur BentwichProducers Shlomo KramerRonen SagihGur BentwichCinematography Guy RazCast Maya KenigGur BentwichHadas Ben AroyaDover KoshashviliAlon AboutboulEster RadaZahi GradYuval SharfTinkerbelPeaches and Cream is a semi-autobiographical existential comedy from writer/Director Guy Bentwich who plays himself as a neurotic director trying to find an audience for the release of his latest film. His wife, Maya Kenig, also appears in the film and is the editor.Everything seems to conspire against him – he locks himself out of his home; his mates let him down, even his heart is failing him (Bentwich really did walk around for two days ignoring a heart attack) and as he dashes from one encounter to another, and from one world to the next, the result is an unforgettable night for him and his friends.AwardsIsraeli film Academy Winner Best Supporting Actor to Dover Koshashvili and Best Supporting Actress to Hadas Ben AroyaDocumentaryHebrew with English subtitles72 minsDirectors Kobi FaragMorris Ben-MayorProducer Shir Helena RosenThirteen years after his death, the great Yossi Banai comes to life for one final encore. A cinematic memoir pieced together from numerous archival materials - films, plays, radio shows, songs and stage performances - this personal documentary is led by Banai's deep iconic voice.An actor, singer, writer and director, Banai represented the pure essence and contradictions of Israeli culture: an atheist from a religious family, a proud Israeli citizen yet a Europhile, a member of the Establishment who wasn't afraid to take a political stand. From childhood to death, through love, family and life on the stage, Yossi Banai directs the spotlight on to his own image.DramaHebrew with English subtitles90 minsDirector Erez TadmorWriters Erez TadmorRoy AssafProducers Shemi ShoenfeldAviv Ben ShlushMoshe EderyLeon EderyLiron EderyCinematography Daniel MillerCast Roy AssafNelly TagarShmil Ben AriEvelin HagoelIn a child-centric country like Israel, infertility has been a taboo subject until very recently. The Art of Waiting is an engrossing journey through every challenging aspect of fertility treatment, beautifully handled by director Erez Tadmor, who successfully went through the process with his wife a few years ago. Tadmor and one of the film’s lead actors, Roy Assaf, co-wrote the script.Liran and Tali, a couple in their thirties, dream of having a child. The couple is told that to parent a child, they will have to undergo fertility treatments. The way ahead is full of hardship, family pressures and, of course, the challenge it poses to the couple's relationship. Will their love survive?Documentary60 minsHebrew with English subtitlesDirector Itamar ChenProducers Yoav RoehAurit ZamirCinematographer Ran AviadAvraham Sinai, an ultra-Orthodox Jew living in Israel, was born Ibrahim Yassin, and he became one of Israel's leading spies - a Lebanese Muslim with an inconceivable association to Hezbollah.Born in a small village in Lebanon he was destined to follow in his father’s footsteps as a farmer and shepherd, but life took another course, and death became his objective. What unfolds in this suspenseful documentary shows that truth is often more extraordinary than fiction. Yassin is at the heart of some of the most daring, dangerous and secret operations Israel attempted in Lebanon in the 1980s and ’90s.The Rabbi from Hezbollah is an intimate portrait of a man who through tribulations, coincidence and choice became one of Israel’s leading spies.DocumentaryHebrew, English, German with English subtitles92 minsDirector Yair LevProducers David DeriMarkus GlaserGuy LavieThis complicated history, full of deception and forgeries, moves from Zagreb to Tel Aviv to tell the story of Ernst Bechinsky, a man who died in Israel in 1969 - and then again in Austria in 1987.In 2010, director Yair Lev’s mother learned that she had inherited a cottage in North London. To take possession, she had to prove that she was the daughter of Ernst Bechinsky, the former president of a Jewish community in Austria.What seemed simple instantly became mysterious with the shocking discovery of a second man with the same name, birthday and birthplace as her father.Yair Lev, an Israeli documentary filmmaker turns a detective and sets on a journey to uncover the true identity behind the man who stole his grandfather's identity.Awards DOCAVIV Film Festival - Winner Audience Award and Research Award Noida International Film Festival - Winner Best Feature DocumentaryCharing Documentary Film Festival 2019 – Winner Audience Choice AwardQ & A sessionsAs the SERET UK Festival will be virtual this year, the organisers will be setting up online Q & As with directors and actors from many of the films in the programme, which will be taking place each night from May 23 to 30 through the SERET website.Subscribers will be able to stay online after the relevant screenings and send their questions over following the interviews.KOBI FARAG – DIRECTORMORIS BEN MAYOR - DIRECTORGUR BENTWICH – DIRECTOR/WRITER & LEAD ACTORMAY KENIG – ACTRESS & EDITORDAVID OFEK - DIRECTORYOSSI ATIA – DIRECTOR/LEAD ACTORSHANI ROZANES - DIRECTORUDI NIR - DIRECTORDANIEL WACHSMANN- DIRECTORTSAHI HALEVI - LEAD ACTORYAIR LEV - DIRECTORYEHUDA NAHARI HALEVI - LEAD ACTORBARAK HEYMANN – DIRECTOR/SCREEN WRITEREREZ TADMOR - DIRECTORNELLY TAGAR - LEAD ACTRESSROY ASAF – SCREEN WRITER/LEAD ACTOR