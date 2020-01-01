SERET UK announces the 2020 Israeli Film and TV Festival will be virtual

SERET UK 2020 will be a virtual Israeli Film and TV Festival, say the co-founders Odelia Haroush, Anat Koren and Patty Hochmann: “It’s been a tough decision for us to take, but rather than cancel SERET UK 2020 due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, from May 21 – 30, the excellent films that we have selected to share with UK audiences will be available on home screens, rather than in cinemas.”
One of the first film festivals to be screened entirely online, the SERET selected films can be purchased through the SERET International website www.seret-international.org/uk and film lovers can enjoy everything the Festival has to offer, including Q & As with the directors and actors.
Ticket passes will be available to purchase in advance, including the Whole Festival Pass at £49.99 giving access to all films, documentaries in the programme, or there are different levels of passes from a single ticket to access to ten films of your choice.
This year’s SERET UK 2020 includes the cream of the new productions from talented Israeli film and TV makers. There are award-winning debuts from first-time feature film makers, and big movies from some of Israel’s most internationally respected masters.
There is an eclectic mix of features and documentaries mirroring the diversity of modern Israel. The Festival programme delves into Israeli political milestones and fractures; examines the effects of living and loving in a time of war; shares universal fears about childlessness and meeting new challenges as our lives change.
There are legal and political dramas, high octane thrillers, high anxiety black comedies and moving tragedies. There are powerful romances and extraordinary stories of stolen identity and self-realisation.
The co-founders are delighted that the JW3, who have supported SERET since the festival came to London, will be working together to promote SERET UK 2020 SERET to their extensive membership.
JW3 London CEO Raymond Simonson says: "It’s wonderful that the festival is going ahead in these difficult times and we’re excited to be supporting SERET UK to bring the very best of Israeli film into people’s homes”.www.seret-international.orgFilms included in the SERET UK 2020 ProgrammeACRE DREAMS
Drama
Hebrew and Arabic with English subtitles
78 mins
Director - Daniel Wachsmann
Writers - Akad Orna, Daniel Wachsmann, David Wachsmann
Producers
Tony Copti
Jiries Copti
Daniel Wachsmann
Cinematography
Cast Hitham Omari
Liraz Charchi
Daniel Wachsmann
In bringing his autographical play to the Jewish-Arab city of Acre, a Palestinian theatre director Azam Salameh re-ignites more than the romance between his grandmother, the singer Layla and Dr Alfasi the last Jewish citizen who stayed in Acre during the War of 1947. Meeting resistance from both communities, the play comes under threat.
Acre Dreams, a beautifully crafted film, nuanced and engaging, is based on a true love story, set during the last days of the British Mandate, and is the latest work from Daniel Wachsmann, writer, actor and one of Israel’s most prolific film and television documentary and drama producers and directors. ALL IN
Comedy
Hebrew with English subtitles
88 mins
Director Yonatan Bar-Ilan
Writers Moti Adiv
Yonatan Bar-Ilan
Jonni Zicoltz
Producers Leon Edery
Moshe Edery
Micky Rabinovitz
Cast Tsahi Halevi
Shlomi Koriat
Jonni Zicoltz
Yael Ber-Zohar
Dana Frider
Tzahi Grad
Maor Cohen
Dina Sanderson
Four oddball best friends from high school meet after 20 years, having been invited to take part in a secret, prestigious poker tournament in the south of Israel. There's one problem: the game is organized by Oren Kleers, their arch-enemy. The timing couldn’t be worse, and ahead of the game there's a journey! With a guitar! To the desert! And a lot of canned food!AFRICA
Drama
Hebrew with English subtitles
82 mins
Director Oren Gerner
Writer Oren Gerner
Producer Itay Akirav
Cinematography Adi Mozes
Cast Meir Gerner
Maya Gerner
Oren Gerner
Oren Gerner’s feature debut had an almost clean sweep of the awards at the Haifa Film Festival. It is a tender and profound examination of long-standing marriage; intergenerational relationships; companionship and the sad realisation that change and old age creeps up on us all.
Starring Gerner’s own parents, Africa focusses on 68-year old Meir, recently retired. When the organisers of the local village festival decide to hand Meir’s usual role in planning the event to the local youth, his feeling of uselessness grows. In taking a journey to find a greater sense of purpose and vitality, he learns that frustration and fulfilment are there in equal measures.
Awards and Festivals
This film premiered at Toronto International Film Festival
Haifa Film Festival - Winner Best Debut Film, Best Actor to Meir Gerner, and Best Film BORN IN JERUSALEM AND STILL ALIVE
Dark romantic comedy
English and Hebrew with English subtitles
83 mins
Director Yossi Atia, David Ofek
Writer Yossi Atia
Producers Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Roni Levy
Cinematography Shai Goldman
Cast Yossi Atia
Lihi Kornowski
Alik Shimonov
Itamar Rose
Taishi Tanaka
Ada Bachar
Ana Sgan-Cohen
This darkly quirky romance by first time film writer/director Yossi Atia is semi-autobiographical. Yossi suffers from nightmares triggered by the bombings he grew up with in the centre of Jerusalem, which for many was a daily reality, and he started guiding tourists around the famous terror attack sites in the city as a way of coping.
In his film, Yossi stars as Ronen. On one of his tours Ronen meets and falls in love with an ex-Jerusalemite who has moved to Barcelona. He is struck by her thirst for life and becomes torn between the conflicting forces of life and death that she presents him with.
Awards
Jerusalem Film Festival - Winner First Israeli Film COMRADE DOV
Documentary
75 mins
Hebrew, Arabic with English subtitles
Director & Producer Barak Heymann
Co- Director Uri Levy
Cinematography Uri Levy
Barak Heymann
A thought-provoking portrait of a unique Israeli politician, who refuses to give up, even as reality deals him one cruel blow after another.
Goddamned communist. Internal enemy. Privileged Tel Aviv Ashkenazi. It seems Dov Khenin has been called almost everything during his 13-year tenure as Member of Knesset for the Jewish-Arab party 'Hadash'.
For years, director Barak Heymann has been following this leading legislator, creating a film that examines the open wounds of contemporary Israeli society: from the forced removal of the residents of Givat Amal to turbulent meetings of the Knesset's Finance Committee, and down to the violent events at Umm al-Hiran. GOLDA
Documentary
Hebrew with English subtitles
88 mins
Writers/Directors Sagi Bornstein
Udi Nir
Shani Rozanes
Producers Sagi Bornstein
Udi Nir
Georg Tschurtschenthaler
Christian Beetz
Shortly before her death, Golda Meir was interviewed for Israeli television. After the interview ended, the cameras kept rolling, recording an intimate talk with the first and so far, only woman to lead Israel. Golda spoke freely of her term as Prime Minister - five turbulent years that changed the course of history in the Middle East and secured her place in history, albeit at a high personal cost.
Based on these never-before seen materials, we see Golda as she reveals herself from every perspective, together with testimonies of supporters and opponents and rare archival footage, Golda tells the story of Meir's dramatic premiership - from her surprising rise to power and iconic international stature as "queen of the Jewish people", to her tragic and lonely demise.GOLDEN VOICES
Comedy drama
Russian and Hebrew with English subtitles
88 mins
Director Evgeny Ruman
Writers Evgeny Ruman
Ziv Berkovich
Producers Avraham Pirchi
Chilik Michaeli
Tami Leon
Eitan Evan
Leon Edery
Moshe Edery
Cast Vladimir Fridman
Maria Belkin
Evelin Hagoel
Uri Klauzner
Alexander Senderovich
This story of optimistic Russian-Jewish immigrants to Israel after the fall of the Iron Curtain is warmly played out. It’s a tale of raw disappointment and discovering new futures, wittily scripted by the writer/director Evgeny Ruman, who himself came to Israel from Russia as a child.
No longer youngsters, Victor and Raya Frenkel were the golden voices of Soviet film dubbing for decades. When they arrive in Israel, they discover there's no need for Russian speaking dubbing artists. Their attempts to use their talents lead to some unexpected, funny and painful turns during their first months in Israel, challenging their relationship, and their identity.
Awards
Haifa Film Festival - Winner of Best Israeli Film.
Tallinn Black Nights Festival - Winner of Best Film and best scriptINCITEMENT
Political thriller
Hebrew with English subtitles
123 mins
Director and Producer Yaron Zilberman
Writers Yaron Zilberman
Ron Leshem
Producers David Silber
Sharon Harel
Tamar Sela,
Yaron Zilberman
Ruth Cats
Moshe Edery
Ron Leshem
Cinematography Amit Yasur
Cast Yehuda Nahari Halevi
Amitay Yaish Ben Ousilio
Anat Ravnitzki
Yoav Levi
Dolev Ohana
Raanan Paz
Sivan Paz
Daniella Kertesz
The assassination of Israel’s Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995 by an orthodox and ultra-nationalist Israeli Jew Yigal Amir, has been described as one of the most traumatic events in Israeli history, widely condemned as the single act which put paid to the Israeli peace process for decades.
In his latest and highly controversial feature film Incitement, Yaron Zilberman delivers a thriller which follows the year leading to the assassination from the perspective of the assassin. He gives us some insight into the religious and political motivations, the personal and the societal turmoil. It is a psychological portrait of a political assassin seeking to kill democracy. It is also a portrait of a torn society on the brink of civil war.
Awards
Israeli Film Academy - Winner Best Film and Best CastingMOSSAD
Action – Comedy - UK Premiere
Hebrew and English with English subtitles
95 mins
Director Alon Gur Arye
Writers Alon Gur Arye
David Zucker (creative consultant)
Producers Leon Edery,
Moshe Edery
Ofer Naim
Haggai Arad
Avi Nesher
Elad Peleg
Cast Tsahi Halevi
Efrat Dor
Tal Friedman
Adi Himelbloy
Dvir Benedek
Shlomi Koriat
Gila Almagor
Ido Mosseri
Lucy Aharish
A fast-paced parody, with Mossad and the CIA teaming up to save the world from the "Really Bad Guys" terrorist organisation. After an American tech-billionaire is kidnapped in Israel, Mossad rushes to save him while the CIA send their best agent to help out. There’s conflict, but if they fail to save the world, the retiring director of the Mossad will lose his chance to light a torch in the Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony. PEACHES AND CREAM
Comedy Drama Fantasy
Hebrew with English subtitles
94 mins
Director Gur Bentwich
Writer Gur Bentwich
Producers Shlomo Kramer
Ronen Sagih
Gur Bentwich
Cinematography Guy Raz
Cast Maya Kenig
Gur Bentwich
Hadas Ben Aroya
Dover Koshashvili
Alon Aboutboul
Ester Rada
Zahi Grad
Yuval Sharf
Tinkerbel
Peaches and Cream is a semi-autobiographical existential comedy from writer/Director Guy Bentwich who plays himself as a neurotic director trying to find an audience for the release of his latest film. His wife, Maya Kenig, also appears in the film and is the editor.
Everything seems to conspire against him – he locks himself out of his home; his mates let him down, even his heart is failing him (Bentwich really did walk around for two days ignoring a heart attack) and as he dashes from one encounter to another, and from one world to the next, the result is an unforgettable night for him and his friends.
Awards
Israeli film Academy Winner Best Supporting Actor to Dover Koshashvili and Best Supporting Actress to Hadas Ben AroyaSPOTTING YOSSI
Documentary
Hebrew with English subtitles
72 mins
Directors Kobi Farag
Morris Ben-Mayor
Producer Shir Helena Rosen
Thirteen years after his death, the great Yossi Banai comes to life for one final encore. A cinematic memoir pieced together from numerous archival materials - films, plays, radio shows, songs and stage performances - this personal documentary is led by Banai's deep iconic voice.
An actor, singer, writer and director, Banai represented the pure essence and contradictions of Israeli culture: an atheist from a religious family, a proud Israeli citizen yet a Europhile, a member of the Establishment who wasn't afraid to take a political stand. From childhood to death, through love, family and life on the stage, Yossi Banai directs the spotlight on to his own image.THE ART OF WAITING
Drama
Hebrew with English subtitles
90 mins
Director Erez Tadmor
Writers Erez Tadmor
Roy Assaf
Producers Shemi Shoenfeld
Aviv Ben Shlush
Moshe Edery
Leon Edery
Liron Edery
Cinematography Daniel Miller
Cast Roy Assaf
Nelly Tagar
Shmil Ben Ari
Evelin Hagoel
In a child-centric country like Israel, infertility has been a taboo subject until very recently. The Art of Waiting is an engrossing journey through every challenging aspect of fertility treatment, beautifully handled by director Erez Tadmor, who successfully went through the process with his wife a few years ago. Tadmor and one of the film’s lead actors, Roy Assaf, co-wrote the script.
Liran and Tali, a couple in their thirties, dream of having a child. The couple is told that to parent a child, they will have to undergo fertility treatments. The way ahead is full of hardship, family pressures and, of course, the challenge it poses to the couple's relationship. Will their love survive?THE RABBI FROM HEZBOLLAH
Documentary
60 mins
Hebrew with English subtitles
Director Itamar Chen
Producers Yoav Roeh
Aurit Zamir
Cinematographer Ran Aviad
Avraham Sinai, an ultra-Orthodox Jew living in Israel, was born Ibrahim Yassin, and he became one of Israel's leading spies - a Lebanese Muslim with an inconceivable association to Hezbollah.
Born in a small village in Lebanon he was destined to follow in his father’s footsteps as a farmer and shepherd, but life took another course, and death became his objective. What unfolds in this suspenseful documentary shows that truth is often more extraordinary than fiction. Yassin is at the heart of some of the most daring, dangerous and secret operations Israel attempted in Lebanon in the 1980s and ’90s.
The Rabbi from Hezbollah is an intimate portrait of a man who through tribulations, coincidence and choice became one of Israel’s leading spies.YOU ONLY DIE TWICE
Documentary
Hebrew, English, German with English subtitles
92 mins
Director Yair Lev
Producers David Deri
Markus Glaser
Guy Lavie
This complicated history, full of deception and forgeries, moves from Zagreb to Tel Aviv to tell the story of Ernst Bechinsky, a man who died in Israel in 1969 - and then again in Austria in 1987.
In 2010, director Yair Lev’s mother learned that she had inherited a cottage in North London. To take possession, she had to prove that she was the daughter of Ernst Bechinsky, the former president of a Jewish community in Austria.
What seemed simple instantly became mysterious with the shocking discovery of a second man with the same name, birthday and birthplace as her father.
Yair Lev, an Israeli documentary filmmaker turns a detective and sets on a journey to uncover the true identity behind the man who stole his grandfather's identity.
Awards DOCAVIV Film Festival - Winner Audience Award and Research Award Noida International Film Festival - Winner Best Feature Documentary
Charing Documentary Film Festival 2019 – Winner Audience Choice Award
Q & A sessions
As the SERET UK Festival will be virtual this year, the organisers will be setting up online Q & As with directors and actors from many of the films in the programme, which will be taking place each night from May 23 to 30 through the SERET website.
Subscribers will be able to stay online after the relevant screenings and send their questions over following the interviews. FILM Q&A DATES SPOTTING YOSSI - 24-May 20:00
KOBI FARAG – DIRECTOR
MORIS BEN MAYOR - DIRECTOR PEACHES & CREAM - 24-May 20:30
GUR BENTWICH – DIRECTOR/WRITER & LEAD ACTOR
MAY KENIG – ACTRESS & EDITOR BORN IN JERUSALEM & STILL ALIVE - 25-May 20:00
DAVID OFEK - DIRECTOR
YOSSI ATIA – DIRECTOR/LEAD ACTOR GOLDA - 26-May 20:30
SHANI ROZANES - DIRECTOR
UDI NIR - DIRECTOR ACRE DREAMS - 27-May 20:00
DANIEL WACHSMANN- DIRECTOR MOSSAD - 27-May 20:00
TSAHI HALEVI - LEAD ACTOR YOU ONLY DIE TWICE - 27-May 20:30
YAIR LEV - DIRECTORINCITEMENT - 28-May 20:00
YEHUDA NAHARI HALEVI - LEAD ACTORCOMERADE DOV - 30-May 19:30
BARAK HEYMANN – DIRECTOR/SCREEN WRITER THE ART OF WAITING - 30-May 20:00
EREZ TADMOR - DIRECTOR
NELLY TAGAR - LEAD ACTRESS
ROY ASAF – SCREEN WRITER/LEAD ACTOR