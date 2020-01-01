Matthew McConaughey calls on U.S. citizens to unite against coronavirus pandemic

Matthew McConaughey has called on U.S. citizens to unite against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oscar-winning star opened up about the political aspects of the Covid-19 crisis during Special Report with Bret Baier on Tuesday, where he shared a message of unity with his fellow Americans.

"I could feel that this united purpose we all have as Americans to beat this enemy and this virus, that purpose got hijacked by partisan politics," he said. "The narrative became, if you want to go to work, you're on the far right. If you don't go to work, you want to stay home, you're on the far left.

"And now even the mask wearing is getting politicised, where if you want to wear a mask, you wear a mask, you're a liberal. And if you don't, you're conservative. And that's just not true."

The Gentlemen actor insisted bringing politics into the equation had divided America into fighting "two wars" - one against each other and the other against the virus.

"But if we try to fight the one against the virus, which is the one we should be fighting," he pleaded. "We're gonna beat it."

It comes after the star shared a similar message during a recently released public service announcement, which tells Americans that the coronavirus is not a political issue.

"Part of it is saying just that, to remind us that this is not about politics. It's about us, the USA," McConaughey said. "We're gonna take care of each other. Right now we have a collective purpose.

"We need a collection right now. This is a tug of war at the virus. We need all hands on the rope," The Dark Tower star continued, adding that following social distancing guidelines and using masks were short-term solutions to help "science catch up."