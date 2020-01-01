Neve Campbell confident new Scream film will honour late Wes Craven

Neve Campbell agreed to reprise her Scream role after she was convinced the new film would "honour and respect" the late Wes Craven's original vision for the franchise.

The actress was inspired to revive the role of Sidney Prescott in Scream 5 after Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett sent her a moving letter in which they reassured her the beloved horror filmmaker's ideas for the series would be protected.

"I definitely had a period where I was thinking it would just be too odd to do a movie without Wes, and I wasn't certain that I would want to do that," Campbell told The Hollywood Reporter. "But, I think enough time has passed. I got this really, really respectful letter from the directors of the new one. They wrote a letter honouring Wes in such a beautiful way, and they expressed that the reason they make horror movies is because of Wes and the Scream films."

In the letter, the directing duo expressed their excitement at being given the opportunity to resurrect the horror franchise and "how much they want to honour and respect Wes' vision," which impressed the 46-year-old.

Despite her enthusiasm, Campbell acknowledged it may be some time before she begins filming due to the Hollywood shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"So, we'll see. We're just in the beginning phases of negotiations, and we'll have to see where it goes with Covid and everything (sic)," the star added.

Campbell previously played Prescott, who is hunted by the Ghostface masked killer, in the 1996 original and its three sequels between 1997 and 2011. All four films were directed by Craven, who passed away in 2015.