Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's Ball and Chain movie heading to Netflix

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's upcoming romantic comedy Ball and Chain is heading to Netflix.



It was announced earlier this month that the duo will be reuniting once again, after working together for the first time in Disney's action-adventure Jungle Cruise.



And on Thursday, bosses at the streaming giant confirmed they had won a bidding war to acquire the superhero flick.



The movie will be based on Scott Lobdell's four-part comic book series, first published in 1999, which follows unhappily married couple Edgar and Mallory Bulson as they become equipped with superpowers that only work when they're together.



Johnson and Blunt will play the warring husband and wife, with The Big Sick co-writer Emily V. Gordon adapting Lobdell's comic book for the big screen.



In a statement, the former wrestler said he was excited to not only be reuniting with Blunt, but working with Gordon for the first time.



"Netflix is the perfect partner to deliver this epic superhero/romantic comedy experience alongside us, and we're excited to be back in business with the Netflix team," he shared. "I'm also excited to not only reunite with dear friend Emily Blunt in front of the camera, but to also collaborate as producing partners as we bring Emily V. Gordon's script to life."



He also took to social media to share his excitement over the project, alongside a screenshot of the news.



"In #BallAndChain, Emily Blunt and I will play a married couple on the verge of divorce, who become blessed with superpowers that only work when we're together," Johnson wrote. "Written by Oscar nominee @emilyvgordon, who's also a licensed couples therapist @netflix."