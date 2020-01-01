Kevin Hart surprises doctor with speaking role in new movie

Kevin Hart has surprised a doctor battling the coronavirus on the frontline with the prize of a lifetime - a role in his next movie.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor offered the reward as part of the All In Challenge - for which a host of stars have offered up incredible prizes to those who donate $10 (£8.20) or more to help those going hungry during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anaesthesiologist Henry Law from New Jersey won the role in the draw, and Kevin jumped on a video call to offer him the speaking part in his next film.

The comedian, who shared a video of the encounter on Instagram, told the bewildered doctor that in addition to the speaking part, he would get full star treatment, including a stay in a five-star hotel and his own trailer and assistant on set.

The Get Hard star added: "Look, this makes us friends, man. I'm glad that you won, I couldn't have asked for a better winner. You look like the part that you are about to get."

Henry said he was "so excited" to work on the film and meet Hart, and explained how he found it "heartbreaking" seeing patients battle the virus in hospital and millions of Americans lose their jobs due to the economic damage caused by the pandemic.

It was not specified which movie Law will appear in as Hart has two projects currently in pre-production - action-comedy The Man From Toronto with Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco and Tim Story's latest comedy My Own Worst Enemy.