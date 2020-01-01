Will Ferrell: 'Eurovision Song Contest is the craziest thing I've ever seen'

Will Ferrell was "intoxicated" by the Eurovision Song Contest when family in Sweden suggested he watch it.

The Anchorman star appears in the new Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga - the fictional tale of Icelandic musicians Lars (Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) being given the chance to represent their country in the real Eurovision Song Contest.

During an appearance on Friday's edition of The Graham Norton Show, the StepBrothers actor, who also co-wrote the comedy, recalled his own experience with the contest.

"It happened about 20 years ago when we were visiting my wife's family in Sweden," Ferrell shared. "One evening her cousin suggested we watch it and we sat there for three hours straight. I was slack-jawed. I couldn't believe what I was watching... It was the craziest thing I'd ever seen. Everything you guys see - the spectacle, the humour - it was intoxicating."

Talking more about the film, he explained: "We owed it to Eurovision and the fans to make sure it was well observed. Fire Saga has some appropriately good bad songs!"

The first song from the soundtrack, Volcano Man, was released on Friday, however, a release date for the flick has yet to be announced.

The annual Eurovision celebrations took place on Saturday - although the format was different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the U.K., the BBC aired a night of special programming in its place, wrapping up the European special with Eurovision: Come Together and The A-Z of Eurovision.